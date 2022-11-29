FG Formulates New Safety Regulations for Construction Sector

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has moved to develop the Construction and Allied Works Safety Regulations that would promote the safety and health of workers in that industry.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms. Kachollom S. Daju, stated that the regulations would essentially control operations and activities within the construction industry, thereby significantly reducing the incidences of incessant building collapses across the country.

In a statement signed by the Director and Head of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Olajide Oshundun, the ministry said the aim is to ensure that adequate controls and emergency preparedness are put in place to reduce the impact of work place accidents.

Speaking as she flagged off a workshop in Abuja on the Development of the Construction and Allied Works Safety Regulations, Daju said that the regulations would also ensure that adequate controls and emergency preparedness are put in place to reduce the impact of such incidences in cases where such occurrences cannot be prevented.

She disclosed that the resulting document from the workshop would be validated by stakeholders and thereafter presented to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

The permanent secretary noted that the construction industry plays a significant role in the economic growth of any nation, generating various forms of employment across its value chain comprising activities such as “designs, alterations, maintenance, repairs, mechanical and electrical engineering.”

She also identified the construction industry as one of the largest, and also one of the most hazardous sectors globally, as the workers are exposed to a vast array of occupational hazards.

Daju emphasised that “the safety and health of workers in this industry is considered to be of great importance for achieving successful project delivery be it large, medium or small.”

She said that the federal government was committed to promoting the safety and health of workers across all sectors through strengthening the National Occupational Safety and Health Legislative framework with the collaboration of stakeholders, especially following the amendment of the ILO’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work to include a safe and healthy work environment.

She added that government would continue to sensitise stakeholders (employers, employees, clients, professionals, contractors, other government agencies) of their legal responsibilities and obligations according to the nature of works performed, as the issue of safety and health is of interest to all.

The permanent secretary also stated that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment would ensure adequate enforcement of the provisions of the regulations and all other existing subsidiary regulations of the Factories Act CAP F1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, for a safe and healthy workplace for all workers in Nigeria.

Earlier, Director, Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Ministry, Ms. Lauretta Adogu, had stated that the Construction and Allied Works Safety Regulations would be used to ensure safety and health of workers in Construction in both the public and sectors.

She explained that the regulations would provide a framework for safety and health in the construction industry, to be adhered to and enforced, to prevent accidents and diseases, and harmful effects on the health of workers, arising from employment in construction; ensure appropriate design and implementation of construction projects, among other provisions.