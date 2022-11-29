  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

FG: 34 States Have Domesticated Child’s Rights Act

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

By Steve Aya

34 of the 36 States of the Federation have fully domesticated the Child Rights Act, which is a law that deals with issues of child abuse, child labour, and forced marriage, among others, in Nigeria.

 The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, gave the update on behalf of the Federal Government while appearing at the 59th edition of the Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The Child Rights Act had been domesticated by just 13 States as of 2019, raising concerns in Government and Child Rights circles.

Mrs Pauline Tallen, stated that she had been actively involved in the advocacy, to ensure all States keyed into the initiative. The Minister said she had personally met with key stakeholders and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, to stress the need for them to pass the Bill into law for their Governors to assent.

She expressed confidence that the two remaining States, which she did not name, would soon pass the Bill to domesticate the Act.

Although the Minister declined to mention the two States yet to domesticate the Act, sources within the Ministry said Kano and Zamfara are the two States yet to domesticate the Act.

“We go to the traditional rulers, we go to community leaders, we go to religious leaders, we go to the state assemblies,” Tallen said.

She also noted that the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to have all States domesticate the Act, were complemented by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and the Forum of First Ladies.

