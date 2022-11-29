Battle for Round of 16 Tickets Live on DStv, GOtv  

Senegal’s hope of qualifying for the Round of 16 is hanging on their ability to secure a win against Ecuador today. The game and others will be showing live on DStv and GOtv.

Having defeated Qatar, the Teranga Lions restored their chances of making the next round. Today, they need to secure maximum points to displace Ecuador from second place. The tie will be broadcast on World Cup Select 1 (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31) at 4:00pm.

The other group game will see Qatar take on the Netherlands. The Qataris have the worst record for a host country after they lost their first two games, they will be keen to salvage their image against the Dutch team. The match will be broadcast on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 32) at 4:00pm.

In Group B, all is set for an all-British game between England and Wales. The Welsh team have had a disappointing outing, recording a loss and a draw. On the other hand, Gareth Southgate’s men have had to settle for a win against Iran and draw against the United States. The game will be live at 8:00pm on World Cup Select 1 (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

The United States and Iran will have to challenge each other for a slot at the Round of 16. Carlos Queiroz’s team got an upset victory against Wales and they can qualify for the knockout stage with just a draw. The Americans on the other hand must secure three points to advance to the knockout stage. World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 32) at 8:00pm.

According to MultiChoice Nigeria, to enjoy the games, “new customers can pay N4,900 instead of N6,900 for a GOtv decoder, GO-tenna and one-month Jolli package subscription. “Existing customers on GOtv Max and Jolli can now watch all the games from the FIFA World Cup live on their decoder.”