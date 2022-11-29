Azura Eyes 3,500MW Power, Gets Best GENCO Award

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Managing Director of Azura Power, Edo State, Edu Okeke has said the company can generate 3,500MW, which is about 20 per cent of the 25,000MW electricity capacity being targeted by the federal government.

A statement from the company, quoted Okeke as having made the comments at the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN) retreat in Abuja.

Okeke added that Azura, in its first phase, completed and currently operates a 461MW Generation Company (GENCO) and targets a 1,500MW facility in its next phase.

He said: “Azura’s long-term vision is to engage in power generation projects that will add over 3,500MW of power, equal to approximately 20 per cent of Nigeria’s projected capacity.”

According to him, the 461MW project was completed within 28 months, ahead of schedule, explaining that since commissioning, it has provided over 8 per cent of the national grid electricity.

Also in recognition of its performance, Azura Edo Independent Power Project (IPP) was named the 2022 best generation company (thermal), by the Power Sector Performance Award in Abuja.

Presenting the award, Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, described Azura as a leading power Genco in Nigeria.

The power sector award is a ministerial performance evaluation working group to track sectorial input in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

The awards were instituted to celebrate organisations and individuals who have contributed to improvements, growth, innovation, and progress in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).