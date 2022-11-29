Acting CNA Pledges Improved Welfare for National Assembly Staff

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Magaji Tambuwal has assured members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in the nation’s apex legislative institution of his commitment and adequate attention to their welfare.

Tambuwal, made the pledge while declaring open, PASAN Week 2022 at the National Assembly complex yesterday.

He said, “I wish to reiterate that as an ardent advocate of staff welfare, I am assuring you of my commitment and adequate attention to the welfare of the National Assembly staff by the will and grace of God the Almighty.”

He also assured the staff that he would operate an open-door policy and expressed hope that this would be “reciprocated with a high sense of responsibility in tabling issues concerning staff.”

He said, “I promise to ensure that no PASAN member will be unnecessarily discriminated against or made to suffer injustice in our quest to make the National Assembly the best place to work in Nigeria.”

He also appealed to the staff, “to support our Principals, including, the legislators to enable them to achieve their aspirations for the Nigerian people.”

Tambuwal said, ” Let us support and contribute to their success as their success is ours and our success is theirs.

“This support should also be extended to the National Assembly Service Commission for obvious reasons.

“There is also the need for support to all critical stakeholders in the legislative business of our dear nation in the interest of career development, better welfare for our staff, peace, order and good governance of our dear country.”

The acting Clerk urged the staff to, “join hands to move the National Assembly to an enviable height.”

This year’s PASAN Week has as its theme, “Labour, Unionism, and Industrial Harmony in the National Assembly.”

Tambuwal described the theme as, “not only timely, but apt and reflects the happenings and developments in the National Assembly.”

“The role of labour, unionism, and the quest for a credible legislative process in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, taking into consideration our struggles and sacrifices to uplift the National Assembly at all times,” he said.

The National President of PASAN, Mohammed Usman said the National Assembly chapter of PASAN being, “the biggest and virile among the chapters should continue to be a role model and be protective of other members and the union in general.”

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wamba described PASAN as not just an affiliate union, but one involved in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

He added, “What is happening is part of capacity building, which is what only responsible unions should be doing regularly.”