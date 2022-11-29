14,000 Athletes to Compete at National Sports Festival 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that about 14000 youth athletes from the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja will be competing in over 30 different sports, including football, basketball, wrestling among others at the 2022 National Sports Festival billed for Delta State.

Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja. He expressed optimism that at the end of the competition, new sets of athletes will emerge that will compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

“I am optimistic that at the end of the competition, budding talents will emerge and the country will witness more podium performances through them in subsequent global competitions”, he said.

He commended the Delta State government for its dogged determination towards ensuring that Delta 2022 becomes a reality and also for providing the teeming youth with the opportunity to showcase their sporting talents.

He urged the participating states to go all out for medals while stressing that the Games will also help in strengthening the unity of Nigeria.

He therefore called on all sports loving Nigerians to create time to grace the festival, saying that the National Sports Festival is the “Nigerian Olympics”.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Main Organising Committee (MOC) and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar said that Delta 2022 will inspire the next generation towards developing their sporting potentials, in line with the theme, “Uniting Nigerians, inspiring the next Generations”.