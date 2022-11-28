THE ROLE OF CITIZENS IN ENSURING FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS

Elections must be seen as fair, transparent and fair to all, writes Linus Okorie

Nigeria is a democratic state and that means that elections are the only constitutionally recognised means of choosing leaders at all levels of government. The whistle has been blown already for the 2023 elections and all political parties have already nominated their candidates for the various representative positions. They have also intensified their efforts in selling those candidates to the citizens of a great country.

This reality brings to mind the power and responsibility those of us privileged to live in democratic republics have in deciding the destiny of our nation and the capacity to do so peacefully through the ballot box. The future of our country at every election cycle will be determined by how well the citizens are able to responsibly play this all important role of ensuring they do not allow some politicians who want to win elections by all means deny them the right of peacefully voting of candidates of their choice. Nobody will ever deprive the Nigerian people of their right to vote except the Nigerian people themselves and the only way they can do that is by not voting. Kofi Annan said, “Elections are at the heart of democracy. When conducted with integrity, they allow citizens to have a voice in how and by whom they are governed. This is because while human beings need security and livelihoods, they also need freedom, dignity and justice.”

President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has in several occasions made statements that has committed him to oversee free and fair elections. What that means is that ever agency or institution of state must see the commitment of Mr. President as a marching order to ensure that no political party gains more advantage than others. The election must be seen by citizens as fair, transparent and fair to all. When this is the case, the foundation for a peaceful election that inspires citizens to come out en-mass to vote is established. Citizens can now identify their own roles and find their own reasons amongst why they want to give themselves to fully participate in voting for candidates of their choice. The vision of a free and fair election must be sold vigorously by the current regime in order to win over those who over the years have not voted as a result of the belief that votes do not count. This will also deter thugs and other people within the political parties who want to commit electoral crimes to desist from doing so. People want to see a peaceful election process. If they win, they celebrate. If they lose, they will accept the outcome and of course congratulate the winner. This act alone gives more credibility to the electoral process and the regime that conducted the elections. My advice to the president is to ensure he pulls through this commitment. It will be his greatest legacy.

Why should citizens ensure peaceful elections?

Love for Nation. Great people of Nigeria, we are in a new dawn as a nation. A time when a new government is about to take over the task of building the Nigeria of our dreams. The turn-out and success of the 2023 elections is one that will clearly distinguish our economy and people as a democracy on the rise. It is important we come out enmass driven by high level of patriotism as a result of our love for our nation.

It is more so heart-warming to know that efforts of Guardians of the Nations International (GOTNI) for 27 years since her inception which is geared towards consciously grooming and building the capacities of young Nigerians to become transformational leaders is taking a rewarding step. I am glad to be alive at this time in our nation’s history to experience this robust youthful participation in an election that clearly shows that power belongs to the people of Nigeria – her youth in particular.

As we approach 2023 election, we pray that God blesses Nigerians with wisdom to make the right choice. It is time to make huge emotional investment in loving this country despite what we have gotten from her. We need to inspire millions of young people, men and women in our great country to find direction and support in selecting leaders who will form the new government; to ensure the best leadership values and approaches to our national engagement and development. There is a sense of urgency to provide value and inspire our country towards a place of greatness amongst the committee of nations. We must undertake this task. The reality is that one of the reasons we participate in the electoral process is to ensure we vote on election day. We must not only vote, we must vote for the right reason. We must vote for love of nation. We must vote beyond stomach infrastructure.

We must ensure a peaceful election so we can continue to enjoy stability in our polity.

If the election ends up in crisis, it is simply uncertainty for each and every one of us. Some of the politicians who use the very poor to create a crisis filled environment will be the first set of people to run away from the country with their families and the poor will then kill themselves in an unnecessary crisis. We do not have a choice but to make sure we conduct ourselves in ways that bring us only stability and peace.

Everyone must become an agent of peace. Albert Einstein said, “Peace cannot be kept by force, it can only be achieved by understanding. There must be high-level negotiations and dialogue going on at different levels. There must be a consensus that Nigerians are tired of rigged elections that have given birth to bad leaders at different level of leadership. It must be clear amongst citizens that religion and ethnic politics is no longer sustainable. This clear understanding that Nigerians will be voting for only competent, visionary and principled candidates beyond religion, tribe and stomach infrastructure.

I had an opportunity to speak to a group of passionate individuals who had gathered to pray for Nigeria on Saturday morning. One of the speakers had emphasized the need for Nigerians to continue to pray for God to touch the heart of leaders to allow peace to reign as we go to the polls to conduct elections. While agreeing with him that we need to continue to pray as a people for God to intervene and I even gave an instance when Nehemiah heard about the collapse of the wall of Jerusalem while in the king’s palace. The first thing he did was to pray fervently and then requested for the king’s permission for him to rebuild the walls. The rest of his actions were full of responsibility as he undertook the task. He surveyed the land, set his vision, strategized, mobilized his team and went into full execution while fully prepared for war with the enemy. He was focused and persistent until he accomplished his call. Every Nigerian must follow the same process. We must get it right this time. 2023 must be our long-awaited year for the most peaceful and credible election. Please just allow me to dream. After all dreams come true.

You must remember if a man does not have a purpose for waking up sleeping becomes interesting.

Okorie is a leadership development expert spanning 27 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.

