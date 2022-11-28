Obaseki Urges Collective Action to Eliminate Violence against Women

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government is taking deliberate steps to engender inclusive and sustainable development in the state, providing opportunities for young girls and women to realize their fullest potential.

Obaseki gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate the 2022 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, marked yearly by the United Nations and its sister agencies, with the theme, “UNiTE! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls!”

The governor, who assured the people that his administration will continue to advance policies and programmes to guarantee the protection of every girl-child, called for collective action by global stakeholders to protect and end all forms of violence against young girls, women and other vulnerable groups in the state.

He noted: “In commemoration of this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we reaffirm our government’s commitment to sustaining efforts to guarantee the rights and welfare of Edo women, as well as end all forms of violence against women and girls in the state.

“As a women-friendly government, we are taking deliberate steps to engender inclusive and sustainable growth, providing opportunities for more women and girls to realize their fullest potential. We have continued to support our women, as we have more women occupying top positions in our government, leveraging their creative thinking and innate potential to build a better and inclusive society.

“We are also training and empowering more women and girls in the state, encouraging them to tap into the potential of digital technologies, through our skills development initiative, Edojobs. We currently have over 100,000 women and young girls who have benefitted from various training programmes on in-demand tech skills in fields such as Web Development Fundamental, Data Analytics Fundamental and Digital Marketing Fundamental, among others.”

The governor further noted: “We are pushing for radical changes in the way society values women and vulnerable persons, by passing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law as well as providing support and structures for rape victims in the state. The state has also deepened advocacy against Gender-based Violence (GBV) through the establishment of a Sex Offenders Register and the Vivian Ogu Sexual Assault Referral Centre.”

“To accelerate the process of justice delivery on cases of sexual and gender-based violence, we are establishing specialised courts for the speedy and seamless trial of rape and other sexual and gender-based violence offences in the state. This will ensure more convictions to serve as a deterrent to offenders and others who might have the intention of committing the same crimes,” Obaseki added.