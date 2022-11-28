Nigerians with Naira in Qatar

DURO’S DOHA DIARY

Saturday morning was a less busy time for this reporter here in Doha and needed to visit the Safari Mall to pick up a few things. Of course, with most Nigerians unable to get BTA from banks before coming to this Middle East nation, prudence is the word here on survival. And so, while I was on the queue, waiting to change my greenback sourced from BDC to Qatari Riyal, two Nigerian fans who had similar hassles back in Lagos but opted to come here with their Naira notes, approached yours sincerely for help. They wanted to find out from me if the bank branch at the mall would change their Naira notes to Qatari Riyal. Having been warned to avoid anything that will involve the police, I simply told them to approach the counter for such information as I was not there with Naira in my pocket. I watched from the distance as they were waved away. They then went to the ATM machine to try to pick up the Qatari Riyal with their Naira debit cards. The automated machines similarly declined any transaction with their Nigerian bank cards. Dejectedly, they left the mall. The question then is: Why would Nigerians leave our country for a foreign land with Naira notes? When did our currency become convertible in foreign countries? I am sure these two guys are now amongst some of our those who have become destitute here.

Enrique Macaya, the Legend of the World Cup is Here

Argentine sports journalism legend, Enrique Macaya Marquez, 88, is here in Doha. This legend of the sports journalism is here in Doha attending his 17th FIFA World Cup!

Now frail in appearance due to age, the Argentine is the most popular journo here. Instead of his doing the beat for news, he’s now the newsmaker, sought after by younger colleagues who want to tap from his experience covering the World Cup since Pele made his debut at Sweden in 1958! Ever since, Macaya, as he’s fondly called, has never missed any edition to date.

It was interesting seeing this iconic broadcaster commentating at his 17th FIFA World Cup tournament, when he ran commentary on the opening game of the 2022 Mundial between Qatar and Ecuador.

He previously worked on Fútbol de Primera from 1985 to 2009. Macaya also worked for magazines Ten Points and El Campeón, and for the newspapers Noticias Gráficas, Convicción and La Nación

Macaya is on top of the list of 67 sports journalists from around the world with eight and above numbers of World Cup coverage to be honoured by the world sports journalists body (AIPS) here on Tuesday. Ibikunle Solaja who is attending his ninth FIFA World Cup at Qatar 2022 is the only Nigerian amongst the sports journalists to be honoured for their ‘long service’ on the beat.

Brazil Coach Sad over Neymar

Brazilians here in Qatar are not happy with FIFA and the referees here at this tournament. They are angry that referees are not protecting their prized players. They are sad that the poster boy of their team, Neymar, is not going to take part in their remaining two group matches simply because the referee that officiated their Group G clash with Serbia on Thursday allowed the PSG star to be kicked and mauled by the Serbian defenders. They pointed out that Neymar was fouled nine times, more than any other player in that their opening match in Qatar. To drive home their point, the Brazilians insisted they have the record of how Neymar has been fouled 53 times, 11 times more than any other player in the history of the World Cup since making his first appearance in 2014. Brazilians believe no other player in the history of the tournament has received more punishment than Neymar.

As Brazil take on Switzerland in their second group match this evening at the containerized 974 Stadium, Head Coach, Tite, insists: “If you want to celebrate the football, you have to pay attention to the fouls. They (opponents) focus on specific players. This is the effect. This has to be stopped.”

FACT (Costa Rica)

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Costa Rica’s 1-0 victory against

Japan yesterday is their first World Cup win since their 1-0 defeat of Italy in 2014.

• Costa Rica also won their only previous World Cup match against AFC opponents when they beat China PR 2-0 in the group stage in Korea/Japan 2002.

• 16 of Costa Rica’s 20 goals in FIFA World Cup matches have been scored in the second half.

• Keysher Fuller is the 14th different player to score for Costa Rica in World Cup history.

• Celso Borges and Keylor Navas become the first players to make 10 appearances in the World Cup for Costa Rica.

Stakeholders Move against Gumel’s Reelection as NOC President

With the Elective Congress of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) slated to hold on December 15 in Jalingo, Taraba State, several stakeholders of the Olympic movement in the country are up in arms against the leadership of the body, seeking for a change of guard.

Although all the positions are open for any interested member of the NOC congress to contest, presidents of national associations that constitute majority appear to be rooting for a change in the leadership of the body for fresh air for Nigerian sports.

Those whose opinions were sampled at the weekend want the current leadership of Engr Habu Gumel to give way for a fresh, innovative and idea-oriented Olympic movement.

“Gumel has done his best for Nigerian sports but I think we need a new leadership for fresh ideas. Our sports have remained stagnant for too long under his watch. We need fresh, vibrant young men with fresh ideas to run the Olympic movement in Nigeria,” observed one of the national sports federation presidents at the weekend.

He insisted that after 16 years presiding over the NOC with no visible improvement what else was the former president of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) still looking for, seeking a fifth term?

“He has been there for four terms now which is 16 years. What else is he still looking for with no clear cut development for our sports?” queried the stakeholder who insisted he was not calling for Gumel to go because he is interested in the job.

“I am not interested in contesting for the presidency of the NOC. All that I am asking is a breadth of fresh air. Sports in modern era are better managed by people with clearer vision and understanding of what obtains in the developed countries. Gumel has been the President of NOC for four terms. That is already an overkilled in this environment where there are no meaningful development in the sports sector.”

The NOC supervises the sports federations in the country and is fully responsible for the coordination of Nigerian competitors at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and the All Africa Games.

Under the leadership of Gumel, Nigeria lost her Congress membership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He attained membership of the IOC in 2009 and became ineligible to continue after clocking 70 years old on April 1st, 2019.

According to Rule 16.3.3.1 of the Olympics Charter, any IOC member ceases to be a member at the end of the calendar year during which he reaches the age of 70.

“Since he is no longer relevant in the IOC, of what use will he be for Nigeria? His presence in IOC was not even felt here in Nigeria and so we desire a change,” chorused other stakeholders who will be going to Taraba for the polls where a new leadership is expected to emerge.