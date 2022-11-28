Lagos Shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese Ventures for $2.5bn 4th Mainland Bridge

A consortium led by Portugal’s builder Mota-Engil and two Chinese ventures has been shortlisted by Lagos state to build a $2.5 billion Fourth Mainland bridge expected to relieve severe congestion in the mega city, an official of the state told Reuters yesterday.



The 37 kilometre Fourth Mainland Bridge, would be built under a public-private partnership. It would include three toll plazas, nine interchanges and a design speed of 120 kilometres per hour, a senior spokesperson for the Lagos state governor, Jubril Gawat said.



Mota-Engil is partnering with China Communication and Construction Corporation and China Road and Bridge Corporation in the bid.

China Gezhouba Group Company and China Geo-Engineering Corporation joint venture and a consortium led by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation are the two other shortlisted bidders.



The winner of the bid would be announced before the end of the year, said Gawat.

The 4th Mainland Bridge is a proposed 38-kilometer long bridge initiative by the Lagos State Government, connecting Lagos Island by way of Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns and across Lagos Lagoon to Itamaga in Ikorodu part. On completion of the project is expected to become the longest bridge in Africa.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said the contract was at the final stage of completion as all arrangements set for implementation.



He had said last year: “We, therefore, believe that the construction of the 37km 4th Mainland Bridge will significantly change the face of transportation and movement in Lagos State.

“The ground-breaking for the construction and building of the Bridge will happen before the end of this year. Our PPP concessionaires appear committed as they enter the final stage of the qualification process. All necessary funding has been secured by our partners.”