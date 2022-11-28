Kwara 2023: APC Remains Party to Beat, Says Fagbemi

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 elections, Kwara State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Sunday Fagbemi, at the weekend boasted that APC remained the party to beat in next year general elections, in view of the outstanding performances of the present administration in the state.

Fagbemi stated this in Ilorin during the mega rally organised by the members of the party in the Kwara Central senatorial district of the state.

During the rally, members of the party matched through some major streets in Ilorin down to the APC state secretariat.

Fagbemi, however, described the defection of opposition parties to the APC, which took place recently, as a manifestation of victory for the party.

According to him, “The development is going to make our victory easier than we expect. Our governor has been breaking barriers and building the future.

“That is what people appreciate in his administration. The defectors came on their own volition from seven different parties, gubernatorial and senatorial candidates, House of Assembly members, former commissioners, SAs Among others. They are people who can add value to what we do.”

Fagbemi said with the mass defection of members of other parties to APC in the state, it was obvious that their chances of winning the election were higher.

He, however, said the PDP and other political parties are only deploying propaganda to seek relevance, as he thanked the party members in Kwara Central for coming out en masse for the mega rally.

The state Director-General, APC Campaign Council, Alhaji Yahya Seriki, said the APC supporters came together to demonstrate their acceptance of his choice to lead the campaign council, promising to do his best to deliver the state for all APC candidates at the polls.

Seriki noted that the good work of the APC-led government in the state has continued to undermine the opposition parties to the extent of losing their heavyweights to the ruling party.