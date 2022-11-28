Group Blasts Babachir, Says Tinubu Strongly Bonded to Igbo

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Contrary to statement allegedly credited to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, a group named National Unity Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (NUMBAT), has stoutly restated that the former Lagos State Governor has a strong and solid relationship with the South-east people.

The NUMBAT said that Tinubu, since the inception of his political career in 1991, had been strongly bonded with the Igbos, describing the scenario allegedly created by Babachir as mere concoctions targeted at discrediting the flag bearer ahead of 2023.

Babachir had while appearing on a television interview starling disclosed that Tinubu had allegedly made up his mind in the countdown to the APC’s presidential primary not to campaign in the South-east zone, claiming that doing so would be tantamount to wastage.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, the Director General of NUMBA, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, a former House of Representatives member, said that Tinubu has promoted politicians of Igbo descent during his “flourishing” political career.

Faparusi, who is also a former Commissioner in Ekiti State, added that Tinubu’s cabinet in Lagos between 1999 and 2003, paraded appointees from the South-east, who are still relevant in national politics till today.

The APC chieftain said that the ex-SGF committed a fatal error by disingenuously portraying Tinubu as being anti-Igbo, when the South-easterners themselves knew that he had a strong political nexus and accord with them.

Faparusi appealed to Babachir to refrain from this “ignominious” and “ruinous” path of constituting himself into anti-Tinubu proponent, saying this would not help his course to destroy the APC National Leader ahead of 2023.

He said that the Adamawa-born politician and his co- travelers would fail in their inordinate attempt to destroy the APC flag bearer at all cost.

“In case Babachir Lawan and his ilk were ignorant and oblivious of this fact, or maybe they are blindfolded by inordinate ambition, Bola Tinubu as a governor in Lagos appointed several Igbo nationalities as commissioners, special advisers and special assistants.

“To correct his ignorance and ill-feelings, the likes of Mr. Ben Akabueze, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, Hon. Jude Idimogu and many others were launched into prominence through Tinubu’s instrumentality and political wizardry in Lagos.

“At a time in political history, Tinubu also gave solid support to the current Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige to be governor of Anambra State.

“In appreciation of his contributions to Igbo’s development, the traditional rulers of Ebonyi State recently conferred one of the most dignifying and respectable chieftaincy titles on the former governor of Lagos State.

“As of today, many Igbo indigenes are in Lagos plying their trades and become highly successful. This was made possible because of many investment and economic drives initiated by Tinubu as a governor.

“So, the Igbo people knew who their real friends are. They don’t need any misleading advice from misguided individuals like Babachir to take any political decision,” Faparusi stated.