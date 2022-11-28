Firm Bags ISO 9001:2015 Management Certification

Gilbert Ekugbe

A foremost indigenous procurement, IT and engineering service company, CINQTECH Nigeria Limited has bagged ISO 9001:2015 certification in recognition of its operational, management and organisational effectiveness which aligns with international best practices.

The quality management system certification which covers leadership, planning, support, operation, performance, evaluation among other criteria was conferred on the company by BQSR, globally recognised ISO Certification body.

The certification followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by BQSR, a certification body accredited by International Accreditation Service (IAS) USA, a member of IAF.

Speaking on the certification, The Chief Executive Officer, CINQTECH Nigeria Limited, Babatunde Fafore attributed the certification to the strong commitment and professionalism as well as operational, management and organisational effectiveness exhibited by the company.

“This certification means a lot to us as a business and clearly demonstrates our commitment to values of excellence in delivery of product and services to all our clients. Our processes, policies and business activities were audited to ensure compliance to requirements of the standard. We have truly shown our unalloyed commitment to best practices and compliance in what we do. In view of this, we are very excited about this achievement as we continue to make positive strides in the industry,” Fafore said.