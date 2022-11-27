Sanwo-Olu: The Governor Who is Giving Masterclasses on Good Governance

When numbering the most accomplished state governors in Nigeria, one must think of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu among a few others. When counting only those whose work has added a transformative character to their state, one must count Sanwo-Olu alone. Reviewing Sanwo-Olu’s achievements, even a neutral outsider would have to admit that the man is giving master lessons on how to engage and sustain good governance.

Sanwo-Olu, many will remember, came into power in 2019 spouting the most fantastic promises. Typically, a governor makes such promises during campaigns and keeps mum once the money is in the bag. Not so for Sanwo-Olu. The man continued to reassure Lagosians that he means to revolutionise the state. And when things started to pick up a few months after his election, Lagosians came to understand that Sanwo-Olu is cut from a different cloth than many of his peers.

In the time between his emergence in 2019 as governor and now, Sanwo-Olu has truly transformed Lagos. The first area that he deserves accolades for is infrastructural development. Sanwo-Olu has designed and completed so many major projects that people have stopped keeping count. Is it the Pent Cinema flyover or the Lagos-Ogun Boundary roads? Is it the construction and rehabilitation of over 300 inner roads in all the local government areas and local council development areas of Lagos?

What about the education sector? Sanwo-Olu has significantly improved access to secondary and tertiary education. He has built new school blocks and renovated many old ones. He has introduced digital learning and instruction and boosted the morale of teachers across the state.

What about the agricultural sector with Sanwo-Olu supporting farmers all year round? What about revenue generation and Lagosians celebrating their renewed status as money-makers for Nigeria?

Indeed, Sanwo-Olu’s genius is in governance and administration. For this, Lagosians have found a treasure and may not be willing to let him go.