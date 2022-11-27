Kayode Ajulo Gets Attention from Buckingham Palace

Dr Olukayode Ajulo, a respected lawyer, typifies the true meaning of the witty saying that “a man who is good at what he does will stand not just before men, but before Kings and the mighty ones.”

A perfectionist of sorts, he puts in his best in whatever he does; and the result is evident in the success he has made of his career.

He is reputed for handling any brief to a successful end. Also, the accuracy of his interpretations and predictions over national issues, as well as law-related ones, have made his thoughts to be much sought-after.

Ajulo, also a dandy, is known to be very courteous. His interpersonal relationship has been described as highly commendable. This, quite expectedly, has endeared him to many in society.

Recently, his London firm had sent an official message to condole with King Charles III of England at the instance of the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Of course, the gesture was simply out of principle. But it was a pleasant surprise when King Charles III, some days ago, acknowledged and responded to the message. The highly revered monarch had sent a card, which he personally engraved with kind words in a reply.

When asked to describe his feelings about the message from Buckingham Palace, he said unequivocally that “It is a treasure”.