How Ruth’s Buka is Promoting Nigerian Culture in America

Nigerian culinary culture is gaining recognition in the United States, thanks to Ruth’s Buka, a Nigerian family-orientated restaurant located in Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, California.

With its unique offering of Nigerian homemade cuisines, the restaurant has received rave reviews. Visitors who have been there shared their experiences on their social media pages, hailing the restaurant for showcasing the Nigerian culinary culture to the world and thus making the country proud, of its people and culture.

According to the owner and founder, Ruth Ejuwa, a professional America-based, Nigerian caterer from Delta State, Ruth’s Buka is a family-oriented food from The Root restaurant. It started in an average garage of her home and catered to various people throughout the Bay Area.

“We are an authentic family-oriented restaurant. Every spice we use to make our delicious food at Ruth’s Buka is from back home in Nigeria that will make you miss home once you take a bite,” says Ruth Ejuwa.

With such positive reviews, Ejuwa takes pride in making Nigerians in the Diaspora to still feel home with her meals.