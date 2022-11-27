Gunmen Kill Three Persons in Anambra, Ondo

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Fidelis David in Akure





Tragedy struck at Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday as suspected gunmen attacked the community, killing two security guards.

THISADY gathered that the gunmen, after killing the deceased, cut their heads and hands, in the attacks which took place in two different locations in the town.

This is coming as no fewer than one person suspected to be a cultist was shot dead yesterday in a clash between alleged cultists, and a rival gang in Awka, Anambra State.

According to an eyewitness who preferred anonymity, one of the attacks in Ondo State took place at the popular Mimiko market while the other one happened at the NASFAT Schools in the community.

The eyewitness said, “The deceased were found in the pool of blood this (Saturday) morning. The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body. The other man’s hand was cut, after he had been killed, the dismembered hand was also placed beside him. The killers did not take anything from the deceased before they left the scene”.

The eyewitness added that the way and manner the suspected gunmen carried out the attack raised the suspicion of ritual killing.

It was also gathered that men of Nigeria Police, Ikare Division have taken the corpse of the deceased to the mortuary of the Ondo State Specialists Hospital, Ikare Akoko.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said investigation had commenced into it.

“We have commenced investigation into the incident,” the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, sources around Zik Avenue in Awka reported that there was heavy shooting yesterday morning by cultists.

One of the sources said residents of the area scampered to safety during the shootout.

An unidentified member of one of the gangs was said to have been captured by a rival gang, during the shootout, and was whisked away, while his corpse was later found around Abba/Ifitedunu road.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said, “following the sound of gun shots by Zik Avenue, Awka, police patrol has been intensified in Awka.

“Preliminary information reveals that the cause of the shooting is as a result of cult related incident/clash.

“The situation is closely monitored and further development shall be communicated.”

Ikenga added that: “One person was whisked away and later his lifeless body was found along Abba/ifitedunu Road. Meanwhile, we have three suspects in custody, and operations are still ongoing.”

He enjoined Anambra people to remain security conscious and continue to provide the Police with useful information that will assist to effectively track down criminal elements in our society.

He called on them to download the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’, saying it can help the people to call for help promptly, once there is a case of criminality in their area.