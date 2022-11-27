  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Ekiti Makes History as Olubunmi Adelugba Emerges First Female Speaker

For the longest time, political news from Ekiti State has been dull compared to the other states in the South-west. But things are starting to change as the kinds of controversies that can make historians stumble have started to pop up in the state that is nicknamed the Fountain of Knowledge. Case in point, the recent impeachment of the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, and the subsequent emergence of Olubunmi Adelugba.

Not a few women have taken off their heels in celebration of the emergence of Adelugba, the former House of Assembly Chief Whip. Following a number of unexpected situations, Adelugba was elected into the Speaker seat by the unanimous decision of all the 17 lawmakers that were present at the time.

Analysts are saying that even though the circumstances that birthed Adelugba’s emergence as Ekiti Speaker were less than ideal, the fact that she got the unanimous thumbs-up of her colleagues says something about her character and person. Of course, she communicated this side when she graciously thanked her colleagues for letting her serve Ekiti in the capacity of the House of Assembly Speaker.

Meanwhile, Aribisogan is currently spitting fire and brimstone. According to reports, Aribisogan continues to argue that his impeachment barely six days after becoming Speaker was illegal.

Whether the court would accept Aribisogan’s plea that he is not guilty of the charge that the election that made him Speaker was compromised is yet to be known.

Whichever way things go, the fact is that Ekiti has seen its first female Speaker of the House of Assembly in 2022. Who knows, maybe this is the start of something permanent in Ekiti, with another female waiting to take up the position of governor in a few years.

