Auto Magnate, Adebayo Adesola Celebrates with the Less-privileged

He is the real definition of grace. His grass-to-grace story fits him perfectly into the description of a man who enjoys the abundant grace of God.

Adebayo Adesola, Managing Director, Vision Wheel Motors, is a consummate businessman and one of the biggest auto magnates in the country today.

A man with an infectious geniality, he has risen above the challenges posed by his humble background.

For the dark-skinned businessman, last Tuesday, November 22, 2022, was another beautiful day, as he turned 52, amidst pomp and circumstance. 

Though he had the wherewithal to throw an elaborate party,  Adesola, instead, celebrated the day by feeding over 1,000 less privileged ones in Lagos and Ondo States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He had chosen the day to give back to the society that had graciously lifted him from his humble background.

 As a young man, he had a clear vision of what he wanted to do later in life and he pursued it with unwavering doggedness.

The only thing that caught his fancy was business and he refused to be swayed by any other interest.

