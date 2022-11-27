Amaechi Squandered $308m Proceeds from Sale of State Power Plants, Wike Alleges

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the former Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi lacks the rectitude to speak on the affairs of the State

Wike has also alleged that Amaechi has failed to account for the $308 million proceeds from the sales of the state power plants, saying a plot by Tonye Cole and the former governor to plunder the state’s resources again will never materialise.

He made the allegation yesterday, at the inauguration of the Rukpakwulusi/Eliogbolo internal roads.

He said Amaechi’s criticism of the ongoing projects inauguration and flag off in Rivers State smacks of enviousness and malice.

“Why should we not celebrate, when you sold our gas turbine for $308 million? Convert it today at even N500, how much will it be? What can you show for the money? Certainly nothing.”

He urged the people of Rivers to be wary of the antics of the former minister who desperately wants Tonye Cole, his business partner to become governor so that they can continue to allegedly loot the resources of Rivers State.

“Where are all the gas turbines that Dr. Peter Odili bought? So, you think Rivers people are foolish to see that you are bringing your business partner to come and be governor so that you will continue to loot where you stopped. It will never happen.”

He advised the former minister to perish the thought that there would be a re-enactment of the foiled attempt to use the Nigerian Army to rig general election in the State in 2023.

Wike recalled that on May 27, 2015, while he was still governor-elect, Amaechi who was then the state governor had bragged at Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, that the incoming government would not have money to pay salaries and execute projects.

“By the grace of God, we are not only paying salaries. We are not only paying pensioners. We are not only paying gratuities that he did not pay. We have gone beyond that to carry out projects, which he failed to carry out. We should celebrate it, let him know that nobody is God.”

The governor said: “It is disheartening that while as a federal minister, Amaechi never attracted any project to the state. Amaechi’s supporters have begun to desert him because he lacks integrity.

“I’m not the one who says people should leave your party. We have used projects to demystify you and the Federal government now knows that you are a bloody liar. They appointed you as a minister, what did you bring to this State?

“Even in your community Ubima, you said you are going to bring the University of Transportation, is it there? You said you are going to give us a narrow gauge rail line, have you given us?”

He noted that while as governor, Amaechi had promised to construct the Saapkenwa-Bori road, Trans-Kalabari road, Andoni-Opobo Unity, Chokocho-Igbodo road to mention but a few, but failed to deliver these projects.

“He promised the Ogoni people that he was going to do Saapkenwa-Bori, but he did not do it. To the glory of God today, we have done it from Saapkenwa to Kono, dualised with streetlights, the road is not less than 25 kilometres.

“Why will we not celebrate? You promised the Kalabari people, you are going to do the Trans-Kalabari road, did you do it? By the grace of God, this December, we are going to commission the first phase of Trans-Kalabari road.

“Eight years in office, you said you are going to complete Andoni-Opobo Unity road. Did you do it? You run away with the money. By the grace of God today, we have completed the Opobo section and we are still working on the Andoni section.”