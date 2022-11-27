Again, Obi Tells Nigerians Not to Vote for Tribe, Religion

*Says his ambition for country’s future

Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has again urged Nigerians not to vote for tribe and religion in 2023 elections, pointing out that his presidential ambition is for the future of the country irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations.



Obi said this at the weekend in Enugu at a ‘Shape the Future” conference organised by a group called the Boys Champion (BC).

BC was founded by UN award-winning Nigerian, Noel Alumona, to support young boys and men on their journey to manhood through mentoring and training.

Obi advised the youths not to vote for tribe or religion, stressing that no tribe and religion would buy bread or rice cheaper than it was in the country.



“I am an applicant seeking for job; that is why I appear before you my employer (youths) and it is the turn of Nigerian youths to take back their country.

“I am committed to the job and hold me responsible if I fail you. If you do the wrong thing today, future will take revenge on you,” he warned.

Obi urged the youths to vote only competent and credible leaders that would change their future.



“Eighteen of us will say the same thing but you must verify what they are telling you. There is no room for experiment in 2023.

“We will remove their structure of criminality and replace it with structure of development,” Obi added.



The former Anambra State governor said that he would provide security for all Nigerians to enable farmers go back to their farms to reduce food inflation.

“We will provide manpower in the security by employing more police and equip them to tackle insecurity.



“This is the only way we can move Nigeria from consumption to productive society by investing in youths and Nigeria must feed itself.

“My government will remove fuel subsidy and use the money to create jobs for the youths and this is the future we want to bring,” he added.



Obi, who rejected an award presented to him by the group, saying they should present it to him when he won the election and finished his tenure as president.

According to him, “I will value the award if I perform well in office at the end of my tenure and Nigerians are happy with me.”



Earlier, Alumona said he brought the conference to Enugu to spotlight the talents of the young people in Nigeria.

He explained that it was time for Nigerian youths to commit to sustainable action that would change their future and reshape the way things were being done.

Alumona beat over 400 contestants to be the first African to win the AFS Award for Young Global Citizens since its inception in 1914.