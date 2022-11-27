  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Adewale Adeyipo: The Game Changer

Things are going up and up for Adewale Adeyipo, the Group MD of CWG (Computer Warehouse Group) Plc. Recently, just after the Pan-African Information Communications Technology company celebrated its 30th year in operations, Adeyipo found a way to become a major stakeholder in the conglomerate, thereby positioning himself as one of those who will benefit from the cornucopia of the company when things get even rosier than they are now.

One category of people that should always be admired is the category that holds individuals with guts. Adeyipo is one such person. Because he knows the potential for growth that his CWG has, Adeyipo went on to acquire a significant fraction of the company’s shares, thereby becoming more than just the Group MD of the company but also one of the enlisted or registered shareholders.

It is interesting that Adeyipo’s game card only revealed itself after the IT conglomerate launched a fintech arm, FifthLab. This arm is expected to be the force behind the next wave of the conglomerate’s expansion, catering to the needs of e-commerce in Nigeria and across Africa, and ensuring that technology and the SME sector are not divorced from each other.

One must commend Adeyipo’s foresight and confidence in CWG, knowing that this is the best time for FifthLab’s functionality, considering that innovative businesses are starting to pop up across Africa. But this is the kind of wisdom that has always served Adeyipo, becoming his trademark and the reason he is known for always suggesting not-considered angles about innovation and market handling.

Most likely, Adeyipo’s game card will motivate many other shareholders to tighten their possession of CWG’s control shares. Unless Adeyipo lets them in on his secrets, he will be the one who will reap the most harvest out of FifthLab’s prestige and profits in the coming months.

