I’m Coming Back With Full Force – Gerian

Fast rising music sensation, Ikponmwosa Alex Idehen, widely known as Gerian, seems to have gotten over what has happened and decided to move on. Recall that he was recently down after his hit track with Jamopyper, titled ‘Comment Alez Vous’ was pulled down from Apple Music.

Gerian, as his admirers call him, has now assured that his coming back would be massive as he plans to release a new single titled ‘Okay’. In the yet to be released song, he said he was able to pour out his mind.

He, however, hopes that the song would do better with the support of his fans who had been calling for a new single. He is confident that with ‘Okay’, he would bounce back fully and claim what belongs to him.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I am really grateful to God and for trusting myself. My focus now is putting out great music for my people. I’m dropping a new single called ‘Okay’. I want you all to look out for that. There is a lot to say. No matter what happens to you in this game or life, just keep going,” he shared.