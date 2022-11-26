  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

I’m Coming Back With Full Force – Gerian

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Fast rising music sensation, Ikponmwosa Alex Idehen, widely known as Gerian, seems to have gotten over what has happened and decided to move on. Recall that he was recently down after his hit track with Jamopyper, titled ‘Comment Alez Vous’ was pulled down from Apple Music.

Gerian, as his admirers call him, has now assured that his coming back would be massive as he plans to release a new single titled ‘Okay’. In the yet to be released song, he said he was able to pour out his mind.

He, however, hopes that the song would do better with the support of his fans who had been calling for a new single. He is confident that with ‘Okay’, he would bounce back fully and claim what belongs to him.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I am really grateful to God and for trusting myself. My focus now is putting out great music for my people. I’m dropping a new single called ‘Okay’. I want you all to look out for that. There is a lot to say. No matter what happens to you in this game or life, just keep going,” he shared.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.