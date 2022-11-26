  • Saturday, 26th November, 2022

Hypo, Lagos Stress Hygiene on World Toilet Day

Business | 12 mins ago

Omolabake Fasogbon 

Sanitation brand, Hypo has emphasised hygiene as its marked 2022 World Toilet Day themed, “Making the Invisible Visible”.

In marking the day, the organisation in collaboration with Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, sensitised neighbourhoods across five locations in Nigeria on safe toilet use and hygiene. 

The sensitisation exercise ran for three days, with the sponsors deploying initiatives to pass hygiene message down. This included call-to-action boards deployed strategically around Lagos. 

Also commissioned were sixteen toilet units and two changing rooms in Sura market,Lagos Island. These add up to the previously commissioned facilities under the Hypo Toilet Rescue project, bringing the total number of refurbished facilities to over 130 units across Nigeria. 

This was followed by an awareness walk by the three partnering organisers in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano

In Lagos, the walk kicked off from Eric Moore Road in Surulere and terminated at Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The walk was led by reality TV star, compere, Alex Asogwa, while Nigerian Afro Pop singer, Harrison Okiri lit the exercise with music. 

Commenting, Brand Manager of Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Mr Chetan Katarki restated the organisation’s commitment to a cleaner and safer Nigeria. 

“Our festivities provided us with a perfect platform to spread awareness of the dangers of open defecation and its impact on fellow citizens, as well as preach good toilet hygiene to minimise risk of preventable disease. We are honored by the opportunity and humbled by the participation of so many purpose-driven and enthusiastic NYSC corps members who lent their time and voice for this great cause,” He said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.