Hypo, Lagos Stress Hygiene on World Toilet Day

Omolabake Fasogbon

Sanitation brand, Hypo has emphasised hygiene as its marked 2022 World Toilet Day themed, “Making the Invisible Visible”.

In marking the day, the organisation in collaboration with Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, sensitised neighbourhoods across five locations in Nigeria on safe toilet use and hygiene.

The sensitisation exercise ran for three days, with the sponsors deploying initiatives to pass hygiene message down. This included call-to-action boards deployed strategically around Lagos.

Also commissioned were sixteen toilet units and two changing rooms in Sura market,Lagos Island. These add up to the previously commissioned facilities under the Hypo Toilet Rescue project, bringing the total number of refurbished facilities to over 130 units across Nigeria.

This was followed by an awareness walk by the three partnering organisers in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano

In Lagos, the walk kicked off from Eric Moore Road in Surulere and terminated at Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The walk was led by reality TV star, compere, Alex Asogwa, while Nigerian Afro Pop singer, Harrison Okiri lit the exercise with music.

Commenting, Brand Manager of Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Mr Chetan Katarki restated the organisation’s commitment to a cleaner and safer Nigeria.

“Our festivities provided us with a perfect platform to spread awareness of the dangers of open defecation and its impact on fellow citizens, as well as preach good toilet hygiene to minimise risk of preventable disease. We are honored by the opportunity and humbled by the participation of so many purpose-driven and enthusiastic NYSC corps members who lent their time and voice for this great cause,” He said.