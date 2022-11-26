 ‘Excel Mind’ Launches to Enhance Learning Outcome

Omolabake Fasogbon

A virtual learning platform, ‘ExcelMind’ has unveiled to improve learning status and enhance excellence among students.

Founder of the platform, Mosunmola Michael stated that the initiative was inspired by the unimpressive performance of students seeking admission into the university.

She noted that the new solution would ensure students are adequately prepared for various entrance examinations to gain admission and also access scholarships.

She explained further that the platform is designed for both local and international students. “We were compelled to kick off the platform given the shocking statistics of students failure who attempted entrance examinations into universities, both local and international.

“Interested ones can access the platform by simply logging on to ExcelMind and register for whatever exam after which they then subscribe and start learning in the simulation environment, “she said.

Already the platform has enabled over 100,000 students to secure admission into preferred institution of learning.

She further urged students to be focused and resilient, while advising them to limit their presence on social media.