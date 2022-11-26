Elland Road Set to Cash-in on Ola Aina 

With just a few months left in his contract and the Bulls are yet to place a solid offer on the table, Super Eagles fullback Ola Aina faces uncertainty concerning his future as his contract expires at the end of the season, and contract extension talks at Torino have stalled so far. However, Premier League side, Leeds United are set to cash-in on the Nigeria international’s situation

Leeds United have been handed a boost in their bid to bring Aina to Elland Road in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a report by Italian publication Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), who claim that, after being linked with a move for the Torino full-back over the course of the summer, Victor Orta could now be handed a second chance to land the 26-year-old this winter, with the Serie A side now said to be ‘on the hunt for potential buyers’ in January.

The report goes on to state that this is down to the fact that the Nigeria international’s current contract at the Stadio Olimpico is set to expire at the end of the season, with technical director Davide Vagnati eager to receive some sort of fee for a player he valued at £8.7m in the summer transfer window.

Considering just how solid Aina has been for Torino in recent seasons, coupled with the fact the former Chelsea starlet is able to feature from either left or right-back, the argument that Orta simply must launch a move for the defender in January is an incredibly easy one to make.

Indeed, over his 21 Serie A appearances – 15 of which came from left wing-back – last season, the £3.6m-rated talent highly impressed in an attacking capacity, creating five big chances for his teammates, as well as taking an average of 0.5 shots, making 0.8 key passes and completing 0.9 dribbles per game.

The £31k-per-week full-back also caught the eye in metrics more typical of his position, making an average of 1.3 interceptions, 1.3 tackles, 1.2 clearances and winning 4.3 duels – at a success rate of 53 per cent – per game, with these returns seeing the player who Michael Oti Adjei dubbed “unreal” average an impressive SofaScore match rating of 6.82.

It has been a similar story over his 10 league outings – six of which have come at left wing-back – in the current campaign, with the 26-year-old having already scored one goal and created three big chances for his teammates, in addition to making an average of 0.7 key passes, 1.3 tackles, 0.7 interceptions and winning 4.3 duels – at a success rate of 55 per cent per game.

