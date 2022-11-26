Carloha International Begins Operations in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha, a global automobile company that specialises in the sales and services of premium used vehicles with in-commerce and on-demand maintenance service technology, begins operation in Nigeria.

Carloha International has its Global Head Office in the USA, and owns and manages several stores and maintenance centres, with over 200 dedicated employees that provide comprehensive car purchase, finance and insurance services.

Carloha Nigeria, parades a host of premium used vehicles in its arsenal of stocks, and it’s well positioned to be the leading automobile company in used vehicle trading business in Nigeria.

According to the Marketing Manager, Mr. Mathew Enuoma Aje, “We are in business to set the pace in sales and services of the used vehicle segment in Nigeria, by making vehicle ownership a seamless process for all customers.” He further stressed that “Carloha Nigeria prides itself with best of the best used vehicles of choice brands that are durable, rugged and well refined to suit the taste of all our customers. And more so, the class and state of vehicles we stock are rare and cannot be sourced elsewhere.”

The company, he said, works with well Known used car providers in the USA, using big data technology to select the best quality used car in Nigeria. The replication of the automated system is to position Carloha Nigeria as a viable company that will drive the world with latest technological advancement in automobile engineering that offers bespoke premium services that cannot be seen anywhere in sub-Sahara Africa.

Carloha Nigeria, parades a host of premium used vehicles from notable brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Toyota (Lexus), Ford, and Range Rover which are neatly selected and well finished to specifications with the states-of-the-Arts technology.

The Automated Pricing system is used to fix the right price of all used vehicles. The pricing of used vehicle is a huge algorithmic challenge to the overall business. Carloha Nigeria has been able to address this issue through machine learning technology to accurately fix each price of vehicle in relation to economic fluctuation and imbalance in the local market.

The installation of state-of-arts technological automated equipment is proof of Carloha’s readiness to set the pace as a major player in the sales and maintenance of used vehicles. To ensure quality standards of Vehicles, Carloha Nigeria utilises a scientific method with a fully automated management system known as 149 vehicle inspection points on chassis, engine, transmission, exterior, interior, electronic system, road test, and maintenance equipment to meet the demand of the market.

In the spirit of the Yuletide, Carloha Nigeria is offering a huge price slash on every vehicle purchased from October 31, 2022 to January 31, 2022. Customers can also take advantage of Free Registration, Free Insurance, Free first three Services, Finance option, Trade-in-option, and 3 months warranty or 5,000 km whichever comes first.

The End of Year Promo tagged “Drive Your Dream” is exclusive and all embracive because they all come with freebies that are germane to vehicle ownership and driving comfort. The essence of “Drive Your Dream” promo is to bring happiness, joy and peace of mind to all customers in this Yuletide, and also our token of appreciation for all year-round patronage in 2022.

Furthermore, Carloha Nigeria attended the current edition of COOPLAG EXPO, which took place at Broad Street, Lagos, from November 21, to 25, 2022. The COOPLAG Exhibition/EXPO is an annual event that showcases different vendors across various markets; from Automobile to Real Estates, Information Technology, Electrical Companies, Fashion, Lifestyle Accessories and Allied products etc.

Carloha Nigeria presented some of the choicest brands like the Toyota Highlander 2021, Mercedes-Benz GLE, to Range Rover Sports, Lexus GX 460, and RS 350, to customers and prospects. COOPLAG EXPO 2022, promises to be a ground-breaking event for Carloha Nigeria, as it marks the first appearance to the priority audience.

He said Carloha Nigeria is exemplified by quality products that come with fair prices, and also the first premium used vehicle company in Nigeria to offer a warranty.