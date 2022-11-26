  • Saturday, 26th November, 2022

Award for Late Dr. Ajayi

In recognition of his Excellent Contribution to Nigerian Healthcare Industry, the late Managing Director of First Foundation Medical Engineering Company, Ikeja, Lagos, Dr Tosin Ajayi has received a posthumous Award of Excellence.

Dr Ajayi, who died on April 26, 2020 at St Nicholas Hospital in Lagos after battling a kidney problem, got the posthumous award at the Annual AfriHealth Expo in collaboration with Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN).

Nigeria Healthcare Expo is an annual event aimed at improving Healthcare Business and Patient care in Nigeria.

Receiving the award on behalf of the family, the deceased two daughters, Miss Tomisin Ajayi and her sister, Tiffany thanked the organisers for deeming it fit to honour their family for his contribution to the development of healthcare in Nigeria.

“Our father wasn’t one to do anything for clout or recognition. We are so grateful that his efforts and achievements have not gone unnoticed, and we are humbled to receive this award on his behalf,” Miss Tomisin said.

Speaking further, Tomisin said everything her father did for the medical community was driven from his passion towards making sure he made an impact during his time on earth and she knows that wherever her father is right now he will be a happy and fulfilled man.

Tomisin concluded by appreciating Afrihealth expo for honouring her father even at death.

