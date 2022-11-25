Peace Returns as Ubabiri Installed Agadagba of Oil-rich Egbema Kingdom

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Peace has finally returned to the oil-rich Egbema Kingdom in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State; Ovia South West and Ikpoba-Okha LGAs of Edo State with the installation of Meschack Eseighotiegha Ubabiri as the Bini Pere IV Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom.

Ubabiri was finally installed last Wednesday following the completion of his traditional rites by the people of Egbema clan located in the three local government areas in both Delta and Edo States after a brief crisis on who emerges the traditional ruler of the kingdom.

The installation ceremony, which was held at Ajakurama town, was done by the Senior Priest, High Chief Godwin Namu, and the Chairman of Egbema Traditional Council of Chiefs, Chief Tax Egbaibor.

In his speech during the ceremony, Ubabiri expressed appreciation to God “who lifted him out of the unknown valley to the exalted ancient throne of his forefathers, as the Agadagba of Egbema Kingdom.”

He implored everyone in the kingdom to join hands with him to move the ancient kingdom to enviable heights and promised to take advantage of the kingdom across in two states of Edo and Delta as a result of a boundary adjustment.

The Royal Majesty lamented that the kingdom was unfortunately balkanised into two states of Edo and Delta, using the river to divide his subjects into three local government areas of Ovia South West and Ikpoba-Okha in Edo State and Warri North in Delta State respectively.

According to him, “I will work with the governments to return our past glory and chart a new understanding for prosperity and development in our kingdom. I assure you that as we embark on this journey of progress, peace and development, we shall abide by the rule of law as a true kingdom under God Almighty .”

He extend hands of brotherhood to Mr. Napoleon Egin to freely join him for peace, noting that a king cannot harbour a grudge against his subject, but ready to cleanse him of the sacrilege he was lured to commit against the tradition and culture of Egbema Kingdom.

The monarch thanked members of the Regency Council for their great services to the kingdom, the Egbema Leaders of Thought, led by Elder Edmund E. Doyah-Tiemo, and the Ogbudugbudu Ruling House for their resilience and the acts of sportsmanship exhibited by his co-contenders.