  • Friday, 25th November, 2022

Milla Honoured by FIFA 

Sport | 1 hour ago

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino as well as CAF President, Patrice Motsepe flanked African legendary footballer, Roger Milla as he was presented with a certificate of honour at the Al Janoub Stadium. 

It was part of the pre kick-off ceremony of the Group G encounter of Cameroon and Switzerland. 

Milla was a major attraction at the Italia ‘90 World Cup where he became the oldest player to have scored at the World Cup. 

At 37, he left France but continued to play professionally for another seven years, eventually hanging up his boots for good in Indonesia at the age of 44, following stints in La Reunion and Cameroon. 

Milla continued to be a veritable goal machine until the very end of his career. Last 20 May, on the eve of FIFA’s 118th anniversary, he clocked 70. 

