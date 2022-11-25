Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Kidnap Company’s MD in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Yet to be identified gunmen have killed three policemen on escort duty yesterday, at the Rumuokoro axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

THISDAY learnt the gunmen also kidnapped the Managing Director of Igpes Group Oil and Gas based in Port Harcourt.

A source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the policemen were in a Hilux vehicle escorting the company’s MD when the gunmen attacked.

The source disclosed that the dare-devil gunmen blocked the vehicle in which the top oil workers were in, and immediately opened fire on the policemen who attempted to stop them from achieving their aim.

With the policemen sprawling on the floor in a pool of their own blood, the gunmen reportedly isolated their target after identifying him, dragged him into their own vehicle and zoomed off.

The gunshot caused serious panic at the Rumuokoro business area as people scampered for safety.

Within minutes the area was deserted, as the gunmen left unchallenged, while the lifeless remains of the three cops became a spectacle.

In a viral video that later surfaced, passers-by later congregated at the scene and were watching the corpses and discussing the matter in groups.

One of the voices in the video said: “It happened live at Rumuokoro. Live and direct. Jesus Christ! They have killed three policemen and kidnapped the person they were escorting. Look at bullets on the floor.”

From the video seen by our THISDAY, blood was still dripping from the head of two of the cops.

When contacted, spokesperson of the State police command, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, saying a full scale investigation has been launched.

Iringe-Koko said: “Yes, it is true that three policemen were killed. It is very unfortunate. They were providing escort for the oil company workers when the incident happened.

“But we are on it and an investigation has been launched immediately into the incident with a view to apprehend the suspects”.