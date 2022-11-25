Expert Urges Marketing Agencies to Solve Social, Commercial Exclusion Through Innovative Models

Oluchi Chibuzor

The President and the Co-CEO of OPAY, Mr. Olu Akanmu has tasked marketing organisations to begin to responsibly find innovative ways to solve the large social and commercial exclusion problems in the industry.

According to him, this would unlock the potentials of these excluded markets with innovative service and business models that could make them profitable.

Also he urged practitioners to watch and pay attention to the key words of customers, clients, partners and society as they have a role to play in economic sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

Akanmu stated this at the 11th Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Africa Marketing Excellence Awards with the theme: “Marketing as a tool for sustainable economic development,” held in Lagos.

He asked marketers in the country If they can truly say they are doing responsible marketing in a country like Nigeria “if most of us despite our awards tonight are not relevant to 50 percent of Nigerians that are poor.

According to him, “We need to responsibly find innovative ways to solve our large social and commercial exclusion, unlock the potentials of these excluded markets with innovative service and business models that could make them profitable.”

Doing so, he added, would double the size of their addressable markets and become more socially relevant while creating “inclusive prosperity for all.”

Speaking on innovation, President of Advertisers Association of Nigeria, Osamede Uwubanmwen stated that it’s a known fact that innovation remains key to ensuring the industry reliance and effectiveness in the scheme of things.

He called on ADVAN to put in place an executive council that would ensure the association is a force to be reckoned with within the industry.

“We are not financial billing plans or links to brand budgets. We are the experts, whose corporate entities have spent so much training and equipping with the needed resources to carry out its day-to-day functions. We are the expert storytellers, who bring brand stories to life,” he said.

The 11th ADVAN Africa Awards witnessed a number of brands winning top categories. For instance, Maltina, a premium malt brand from Nigerian Breweries emerged winner in the Consumer Brand of the Year with 28 percent votes. Milo and Indomie came 2nd and 3rd respectively with 17 percent and 12 percent votes.

Brand Manager of Haier Thermocool, Samuel Akinrimisi emerged Brand Manager of the Year while Haier Thermocool, Maltina and Colgate won Brand of the Year in 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Campaign of the Year went to Hero Beer-1st, Guinness Stout- 2nd and Milo-3rd position.

In other categories, Guinness Stout came top in experiential marketing campaign of the year category with Lush Hair occupying second spot and Goldberg & Lord’s Dry Gin sharing third place. Indigenous Brand category went to Peak Yoghurt while Maltina and Haier Thermocool claimed second and third position.