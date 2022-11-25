Court Nullifies Nomination of Kano PDP Senatorial Candidate

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Appeal Court, Kano division has nullified the nomination of Abubakar Nuhu Danburam as Kano central senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The appellate court upheld the outcome of the primary conducted by factional Chairman of PDP, Shehu Wada Sagagi, which produced Hajiya Laila Buhari as senatorial candidate for Kano central.

Danburam, a loyal member of the Aminu Wali faction of the PDP in Kano was favoured by the party to pick the party’s ticket against the female candidate who belonged to the opposite side.

Buhari has challenged the nomination and subsequent recognition of Danburam, a former member, representing Kano Municipal federal constituency at the House of Representatives by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prior to the latest verdict, the Federal High Court in Kano had dismissed the case filed by Buhari for lack of jurisdiction on the basis that the case was filed in Kano instead of Abuja, contrary to the policy of the National Judicial Council ( NJC) on pre-election matters.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Buhari proceeded to higher court seeking the nullification of Danburam and uphold the parallel PDP primary which produced her as senatorial candidate for Kano central.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Ita Mbaba, the appellate court set aside the decision of the trial court, saying it erred in dismissing the case on that premise.

According to the judgement, hearing the substantive case on its merit as it was filed by way of originating summons, the court held that in a pre-election matter, the Federal High Court Rules and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended shall prevail over the NJC policy.

In consonance with the prayer of Buhari, the appellate court also ordered INEC to immediately substitute Damburam’s name and replace it with that of the defendant Laila Buhari as rightful candidate of PDP for Kano central senatorial district.

Also, counsel to Danburam, A L Yusuf, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement of the court of appeal.

He disclosed that his client would not hesitate to challenge the verdict at the Supreme Court.