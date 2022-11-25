Coderina STEAM Center Launched in Bauchi 

In an attempt to provide free and equitable access to quality Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education for young learners in and out of school across Nigeria, Coderina, riding on the partnership with the Nigerian National Library Authority, has equipped the National library in Bauchi, where the STEAM programme was launched last week.

The event at Bauchi, brings the number of library locations Coderina has provided to five, with one in each of the six geopolitical zones.

The Enugu launch, which is planned for December this year, will complete the initiative’s first phase.

The launch in Bauchi, had students, state education stakeholders, and press members in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the National Librarian/CEO National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, stated, “The concept of a library as space constantly evolves over the years as libraries transform from purely paper-based to a blend of paper and digital. They are moving to the next stage, which involves resourcing libraries to become venues for informal Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education, hosting programs and exhibits that inspire children and adults alike, and supporting them in their lifelong learning.”

The project’s goal is to provide equal access to all children and ensure that no child is left behind irrespective of social, gender, or economic background. We plan to create an enablement path for every youth in the country and provide much-needed opportunities to all.

The STEAM centers at National Libraries of Nigeria in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Kaduna, have become safe and secure places for young people looking to experience robotics, Virtual Reality, 3D printing, Coding, and other emerging technologies in a hands-on, mind-on format.

Students visiting the National Library at Yaba center have an opportunity to design and 3D-Print their own toys, thanks to a 3D printer and scanner donated by FORD USA.

Board Chair at Coderina, Mr. Femi Niyi, said: “We are also grateful to SAP for providing additional robot kits for Lagos, Kaduna, and Enugu States. According to the vision of the founder of Coderina, who is the brain behind this great initiative, the aim is to grow the program and scale to all National Library locations across Nigeria to democratise digital literacy and demystify emerging technologies for all learners.”

Starting January 2023, we will open these centers to adults 18-35 as free resource centers for up-skilling, re-skilling, and weekend entrepreneurship boot camps. Ware calling on all well-meaning organisations to partner with us to provide job-shadowing and internship opportunities to trainees participating in the different cohorts of the job-readiness skills program for people between18-35-years, Niyi said.