Breaking: Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, is Dead
By Adedayo Adejobi
Award winning Nigerian Gospel Music Sensation, Sammie Okposo, is dead. He died Friday morning.
Frontline music producer, ID Cabasa, in phone conversation with THISDAY, said the gospel artiste slumped and died in his Lagos home.
Details of what led to his death are unknown.
More Details Later.