Accept Permanent Secretary Appointment, Get Fired on November 28, Osun Gov-elect Warns

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has warned that any coordinating director who accepts a permanent secretary appointment from the outgoing state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will exit the service from November 28.

Oyetola yesterday approved the appointment of 30 coordinating directors as permanent secretaries to fill the existing vacancies in the state civil service.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor-elect affirmed that taking such appointments at this last minute indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service.

According to him, “We want to put on records that those who accept the appointments should be ready to leave the service whether or not their service tenure has reached the statutory age.

“The occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgoing governor out of public service from November 28.

“At the same time, those who still want to remain in service of the Osun State Government should decline the Greek gift from the outgoing governor.”

He affirmed that no waiver would be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary.”