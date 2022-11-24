  • Thursday, 24th November, 2022

Terrorists Abduct Four in Zamfara, Demand Ransom  in New Naira Notes 

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Four persons were said to have been abducted by  suspected terrorists at Kolo village in  Gusau Local Government Area of  Zamfara state.  The terrorists were  said to have rejected to collect the  old Naira notes as ransom after they have agreed to  take  N5 million as ransom before setting the victims free.

The  four persons who were abducted by the suspected terrorists at Kolo village In Gusau Local council included: one man, one woman and two children who are orphans .

According to locals,  the suspected terrorists had earlier demanded N10 million  as ransom but after  negotiation with them,  they reduced it  the amount to N5 million.

Residents of the troubled  village also said  that as they were  trying to raise  the said  amount,  through communal effort, then the  terrorists sent a short message on Tuesday informing them that they would not  free  the four abducted  victims until after they change the  old naira notes to new naira notes.

The terror groups said that they would continue to keep the abducted victims in their captivity until December when the new Naira notes have been put  in circulation.

Efforts to  get the  Police spokesperson in the state  Superintendent (SP) Mohammed Shehu to confirm the incident were unsuccessful as his mobile telephone lines were not connecting as at the time of filing this report.

