Terrorists Abduct Four in Zamfara, Demand Ransom  in New Naira Notes 

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto



Four persons were said to have been abducted by suspected terrorists at Kolo village in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara state. The terrorists were said to have rejected to collect the old Naira notes as ransom after they have agreed to take N5 million as ransom before setting the victims free.

The four persons who were abducted by the suspected terrorists at Kolo village In Gusau Local council included: one man, one woman and two children who are orphans .

According to locals, the suspected terrorists had earlier demanded N10 million as ransom but after negotiation with them, they reduced it the amount to N5 million.

Residents of the troubled village also said that as they were trying to raise the said amount, through communal effort, then the terrorists sent a short message on Tuesday informing them that they would not free the four abducted victims until after they change the old naira notes to new naira notes.

The terror groups said that they would continue to keep the abducted victims in their captivity until December when the new Naira notes have been put in circulation.

Efforts to get the Police spokesperson in the state Superintendent (SP) Mohammed Shehu to confirm the incident were unsuccessful as his mobile telephone lines were not connecting as at the time of filing this report.