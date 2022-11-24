Pragmatic Play Expands South African Footprint with World Sports Betting

John Bamidele.

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry has extended its reach in South Africa through its latest partnership with World Sport Betting. This latest agreement encompasses an array of Pragmatic Play verticals that will be delivered simultaneously including its award-winning slots titles. This comprises recent hits such as Striking Hot 5 and Happy Hooves along with long-standing player favorites such as Sweet Bonanza. Additionally, Live Casino titles will be available to World Sports Betting including classics such as Roulette and Blackjack along with the highly innovative Boom City. Other RNG products will also be included in the agreement including Pragmatic Play’s Scratchcards containing the popular Wolf Gold Scratchcard and Queen of Gold Scratchcard games.

This deal highlights Pragmatic Play’s further expansion in the African Market as it continues to grow its brand exposure across the region. Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play aid “South Africa and the wider African market provide an opportunity for additional growth that we are keen to continue exploring. We are thrilled to be partnering with World Sport Betting and to deliver multiple vertical to their player base through this agreement. We are very excited to see the reception our content receives from players”. Warren Tannous, Chief Executive Officer at World Sports Betting said “World Sports Betting is excited to announce the partnership with Pragmatic Play. Its product is going is going to be a great addition to our existing offering and we are looking forward to being able to roll this out shortly”.