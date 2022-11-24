Lagos APC Holds Presidential Rally for Tinubu Saturday

•Solomon: it’s homecoming for our leader

Segun James



The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Saturday hold a campaign rally for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Announcing the preparation for the rally at a press briefing in Lagos, yesterday, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the presidential campaign in Lagos State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, said the rally would be a kind of homecoming for the former Lagos State governor and the national leader of the party.

Solomon said the rally would be massively attended by members of APC and the general public because of the popularity of Tinubu. He said Tinubu had remained the most consistent and biggest contributor to democracy, and a visible democratic icon since the return to civil rule in 1999.

Solomon stated, “You may wish to recall that Asiwaju Tinubu excelled as a Senator of the Federal Republic representing Lagos West Senatorial District, and as the governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007. Therefore, the event is like a homecoming for our leader and mentor, who has become a national pride.

“As a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of members of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.”

On security arrangements, Solomon assured members of the public that men of the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials, and other law enforcement agencies would be fully mobilised to ensure that the rally was devoid of security infractions and traffic disruptions.

APC chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, enjoined all participants to be of good conduct and display a peaceful character. Ojelabi spoke extensively on the security measures being put in place, because of the anticipated large number of people that would attend the rally.

“On the issue of security, we will try to make the venue very conducive for all,” he said.

Ojelabi explained that the question of the number of people expected to grace the occasion was obvious because the campaign was a homecoming for the national leader of the party and the party’s presidential candidate.

He said, “This is also the first time Lagos State will be presenting a presidential candidate, who has become a household name, not only in Lagos State, but in Nigeria. We are not ruling out a huge number of attendees. We can assure you there will be a massive turnout and adequate security for all attendees.

“You just come and see the love the people of the state will show to Asiwaju Tinubu. Lagosians want to hear from the presidential candidate of the party. We have made adequate arrangements for everybody that will be at the rally.”

Speaking, too, on the arrangement, publicity secretary of the campaign, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said the police, LASTMA and other security agencies would be mobilised to prevent infractions

Oladejo said there would be formal accreditation for journalists that will cover the rally.

National youth leader of the party, Hon. Dayo Israel, said, “National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, and other chieftains of the party will be in attendance.

“In Lagos, on Saturday, we have a duty to turn up for Asiwaju Tinubu. A victory for Tinubu is a victory for Lagos. We can show the world that Lagos is for Asiwaju a hundred per cent.”