Group, Ministry Collaborate on Peace-building Strategy in N’Delta

Sunday Okobi

The Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) is providing technical support to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in designing and developing a regional peace-building infrastructure to address conflict and security issues in the Niger Delta through the Niger Delta Regional Peace-building Strategy (NDRPS)

PIND’s Peace-building Manager, David Udofia, stated in a statement that the NDPRS document would provide a framework for adopting multi-stakeholder approaches to peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

He said a Technical Working Group (TWG) comprising partners vested in promoting peace in the region and stakeholders drawn from the nine Niger Delta states would be inaugurated on November 30, 2022, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to drive the document’s design.

According to him, “There will also be a technical session on December 1, where the TWG members will be briefed on how they will support PIND and MNDA on the NDRPS. NDRSP will drive conflict prevention, mitigation, and resolution efforts.”

As a holistic approach, PIND said the NDRPS would focus on the drivers of conflict and identify proactive measures geared at conflict prevention, reduction, and mitigation.

PIND added that the designing and subsequent implementation of the NDRPS is a timely process that would complement current conflict mitigation approaches by the government and other stakeholders in the Niger

Delta.