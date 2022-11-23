WORKING HARD TO TURN SOUTH EAST TO APC

Hope Uzodimma is a good advertisement for the ruling party, argues

James Udemba

Two significant things occurred in Owerri when the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with business leaders from the South East to unfold his developmental agenda to them ahead of next year’s general elections.

One, Tinubu told the large crowd and by extension the whole of Nigeria that anyone who ignores Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State in politics does so at his own peril. The other was when the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Imo State chapter, Rev Dr. Eches Divine Eches declared that the body would work for the success of APC because of what Hope Uzodimma has achieved in the state. According to him, Uzodimma is a good advertisement for APC, hence CAN will support Tinubu irrespective of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

I would say that those two things are not only significant but monumental because they are at the heart of the phenomenal growth of APC in the South East since Uzodimma joined the party in 2018. They also point poignantly at the future of the party vis-a-vis its leadership, followership as well as the expected fruits for Ndigbo.

For those who might not be conversant with this quantum leap of APC in the South East, the party prior to 2018 was more or less the property of one man. That emperor didn’t brook any opposition. The word inclusivity was alien to him, thus making the party repellent and repulsive to Ndigbo.

Thus, it was a breath of fresh air when Uzodimma won the APC Governorship primaries and eventually became the governor and leader of the party in the state. The first sign that showed that the old things had passed away emerged when disenchanted leaders of APC in the state not only attended Uzodimma’s inauguration as governor but quickly returned to the party. They included former Minister of state for Education, Dr Emeka Nwajiuba. Not long after that, many bigwigs in the opposition PDP dumped the party and signed up for APC. Dr Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of the state was among them.

Indeed, it is instructive that so many members of the House of Assembly crossed over to APC. Their reason remained that the governor possessed the charisma and large heartedness to nurture and drive the party to the expected heights. The reconciliation efforts initiated by the governor resonated with many of the estranged members, hence the strengthening of the APC as a party of choice in Imo State.

It was therefore not surprising when APC under the leadership of Uzodimma trounced PDP in two bye elections held in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The first was the Okigwe zone (Imo North Senatorial zone) and the second was Ngor Okpala State constituency seat. The area was formerly considered to be a strong hold of PDP. But with Uzodimma, the pendulum swung the way of APC.

Because a gold fish has no hiding place, Nigerians, especially the national leadership of APC took note of the emerging political revolution in Imo. It was not long after that the governor was assigned to take charge of the party in the South East. And this assignment he has discharged creditably. And the fruits include growing confidence in his capacity and capability. While knowledge begets power, character earns one respect. Uzodimma has the trust and respect of APC leaders, hence quality people have continued to join the party in the South East. Indeed, APC received a boost when Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State joined APC, thus narrowing the balance of power in the South East. Just two more states, APC will achieve supremacy in the zone.

Like earlier stated, why has APC become so attractive to the leaders in the South East? People attribute it to the marketing strategy of the Imo State Governor. Among the strategies is his performance index in less than three years as the helmsman in the state. In spite of the contrived security crisis in the state, Uzodimma has constructed and reconstructed more than 100 quality roads including the dualized Owerri-Orlu road and Owerri-Okigwe road considered the signature projects of the administration. It is instructive that President Muhammadu Buhari has been in the state twice to commission completed projects there. The same applies for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other high profile Nigerians. It was Buhari himself who described what is happening in Imo State as infrastructure revolution.

Apart from the monumental achievements recorded by Uzodimma in infrastructure, health, education, youths empowerment, agriculture and revival of moribund industries in the state among others, he has been able to draw attention to the quality projects delivered by the Buhari’s administration in the South East, chief of which is the second Niger Bridge. He has equally canvassed the idea that Ndigbo stand to benefit the more from the federal government if they align with the APC which from all indications would retain power next year. So, if Tinubu says that those who ignore Uzodimma politically do so at their peril, he knows exactly what he is saying. It means that this is a leadership in whom APC is well pleased. It means Uzodimma has the ears of the federal government. It means that with Uzodimma, the road to success in the South East has been paved.

No wonder the first state Tinubu chose to visit in the South East is Uzodimma’s Imo. No wonder that all notable regional meetings of the South East always hold in Owerri. No wonder that apart from Ebonyi State, Uzodimma is coordinating the elections of the national and state assemblies of APC candidates among other assignments given to him by the national leadership of the party. And no wonder that APC depends on him heavily to deliver the party in 2023.

Ordinarily, some others would be weighed down by the challenges of the time. But as a good marketer, Uzodimma is not fazed at all. According to the CAN Chairman, Rev Dr. Eches Divine Eches, the governor has made the job of the party easier through his superlative performance in Imo State. Like the Igbo adage says, you first of all demonstrate your capacity at home before moving outside. In other words, Imo under Uzodimma is a good example of what APC can do in the South East if given the opportunity to sweep the zone clean.

In Imo, Uzodimma does not only deliver physical infrastructure like roads, water and sanitation, he is also the headmaster of stomach infrastructure. He pays salaries and pensions as at when due. He even paid workers 13th month salary last December. The indigent both in the urban and rural areas are offered free health services through the mobile clinic initiative of the government. Everything is being done by the governor to improve the economy of the state and make life easier for the citizenry. For these and more, the CAN Chairman believes that Uzodimma has won the hearts of the Christians in Imo hence their resolve to vote APC in next year’s general elections.

The endorsement of the Tinubu candidature by CAN in the state is a quantum leap from their earlier stand not to support the Muslim- Muslim ticket. With the reasons advanced by the chairman to wit, service delivery is more important than religion as demonstrated by Uzodimma, it may not take long before other states take a cue from Imo.

But beyond that, the statements by Tinubu and the CAN chairman speak volumes of the dexterity and pragmatism of Uzodimma’s leadership of APC in the South East. They have in no small measure confirmed that with what Uzodimma has achieved with the talents entrusted to him, he deserves more talents and more responsibilities as he sets out to turn the fortunes of APC in Igboland.

Udemba writes from Owerri