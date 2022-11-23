Terrorism: Senate Okays Police Special Forces, Training School in Borno

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday passed for second reading a bill meant to establish the Nigerian Police Special Forces and the Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza, Borno State.

The sponsor of the bill, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said the proposed legislation would enable the country effectively tackle banditry and terrorism when established.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza would among others, combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other heinous crimes.

“It will train the required manpower for the Special Forces in order to enhance effective national security through the provision of professionalised training, knowledge as well as to award certificates to deserving and qualified officers on successful completion of training.”

He said the objectives of the bill was to combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other heinous

crimes as well as investigate all terrorist related crimes.

The senator also said the proposed agency would collaborate with other sister agencies within Nigeria and relevant international agencies on matters relating to terrorism.

He added that the agency would engage in information and intelligence gathering activities, saying: “It provide advanced training in anti-terrorism, drills, counter-insurgency, espionage and disorder management for serving police officers and other security agents from in and outside Nigeria, and provide regular courses and training that qualify regular Nigeria police personnel to serve in the Police Mobile Force Units.”

Ndume added that the bill would go a long way to help in training manpower that can effectively combat the menace caused by the outlawed groups.

However, Senators Chukwuka Utazi and Oker Jev kicked against the bill.

They claimed that the establishment of another Special Forces would lead to duplication of the roles of the Nigeria

Police Force.

But other senators overwhelmingly supported the bill and expressed hope that it would help a great deal in tackling insurgency, banditry and kidnappings in most parts of the country.

The presiding officer, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, commended Ndume for coming with the bill, and subsequently referred it to the Committee on Police Affairs, which is expected to submit its report within four months.