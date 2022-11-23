Terrorism: Senate Okays Police Special Forces, Training Bill

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading, a bill meant to establish the Nigerian Police Special Forces and the Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School, in Gwoza, Borno State.

Sponsor of the Bill and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said the proposed legislation would enable the country effectively tackle banditry and terrorism, when established.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza would among others, combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other heinous crimes.

“It will train the required manpower for the Special Forces in order to enhance effective National Security through provision of professionalised training, knowledge as well as to award certificates to deserving and qualified officers on successful completion of training.”

He said, the objectives of the bill was to combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other heinous crimes and investigate all terrorist related crimes.

According to him, the proposed agency would collaborate with other sister agencies within Nigeria and relevant international agencies on matters relating to terrorism, adding that, the agency would engage in information and intelligence gathering activities.

“It provide advanced training in anti-terrorism, drills, counter-insurgency, espionage and disorder management for serving police officers and others. Security agents from in and outside Nigeria, and provide regular courses and for training that qualifies regular Nigeria police personnel to serve in the Police Mobile Force Units,” he said.

He added that the Bill would go a long way to help in training manpower that could effectively combat the menace caused by the outlawed groups.

Senators Chukwuka Utazi and Oker Jev, however, kicked against the bill, claiming that the establishment of another special forces, would lead to duplication of the roles of the Nigeria Police Force.

But other senators overwhelmingly supported the bill and expressed hope that it would help a great deal in tackling insurgency, banditry and kidnappings in most parts of the country.

Deputy Senate President and presiding officer, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, commended Ndume for coming with the bill and subsequently, referred it to the Committee on Police Affairs, which was expected to submit its report in four months.