Seamfix Renovates Early Childhood Development Centre in Tarkwa Bay

Oluchi Chibuzor

Seamfix Limited, a technology provider in Nigeria, has partnered with Slum2School to transform a dilapidated classroom into an early childhood development centre for children in the Tarkwa Bay area.

The project aims to ensure that a favourable educational setting bolsters the children’s capacity for effective learning.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Seamfix, Frank Atube, stated that they made the decision to get involved in the CSR initiative in collaboration with Slum2School so that they might contribute to the United Nations’ aims for sustainable development of the world’s communities.​

He stated that giving back to the community was ingrained in the company’s culture.

“Children ages one to five in the Tarkwa Bay region have had their lives improved as a result of the work of Seamfix Limited and Slum2School,” he explained. Children’s classrooms and other learning spaces were wrecked, and they did not have access to sufficient educational resources.”

The head of Corporate Communications and Partnerships at Slum2School Africa, Omoye Oriaghan, said the project learning experience would be substantially improved.

“The commissioning is a laudable initiative, and we are glad to partner with SeamFix. This was mentioned in reference to the success of the ECDC,” Oriaghan stated.