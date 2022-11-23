Lagos Senator Distributes N130m Tools, Cash to Youths, Women





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Senator Representing Lagos West and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ogun West in the oncoming 2023 General Election, Senator Solomon Adeola, has distributed vocational tools and cash worth N130 million to some youths and women of the senatorial district that had been trained in different vocations.

The beneficiaries, numbering 3,011, were presented with materials, at Ilaro, headquarters of Yewa South Local Government, at a ceremony that was attended by several stakeholders including top political leaders, in the area.

Adeola, who is popularly called “Yayi,” promised that Ogun West, would benefit more if he is elected in 2023.

The senator explained that the empowerment of the youths and women in the senatorial district is his own contribution towards reducing unemployment and poverty among his people.

He disclosed that the beneficiaries were chosen across the local government areas in Ogun West and trained in no fewer than 11 vocations, including solar business and agricultural value chain.

While disclosing that the second phase of the training and empowerment would take place in February next year, the senator said the start-up capital given to the beneficiaries would enable them start and grow their respective businesses.

He added that the beneficiaries of the training and empowerment programmes were selected without any partisan considerations.

He said:”I will continue to deliver effective representation as a legislator in this era of democracy as I look forward to further service for the benefit of my people at large.

“I congratulate all the beneficiaries of this programme and urge them to diligently apply the skills learnt in course of their training for their socio-economic advancement of themselves and indeed the advancement in the society.

“The slogan is: start small and grow big. Please shun the temptation of selling empowerment equipment for quick cash that will not multiply.

“As a legislator of over 19 years at state and federal level, I have made it of paramount importance that as many youths and women as possible are given requisite skills and empowered to establish them in gainful self-employment.

“In our present situation, in addition to good education, skills of various kinds are advantages in generating income and combating rising employment and under-employment.

“Towards this end, trainings for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development and ICT as well as empowerment with equipment are ways that I achieve effective representation.

“To the glory of God, tens of thousands have benefited from these programmes facilitated by me and God willing, with your support and mandate, many more thousands will benefit when I become your representative next year. This is just a tip of the iceberg of what is coming to Ogun West.”.

Adeola, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee of Public Accounts, called on the people and the electorate in the senatorial district to mobilise support and vote massively for the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Dapo Abiodun and all the candidates of the party.

He explained that voting for the APC candidates in 2023, starting from the presidential down to the State House of Assembly, would guarantee continuity of good governance being enjoyed by the Ogun West in particular and Ogun State in general.

The senator commended Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, for ensuring even development across the three senatorial districts of the state, saying that the only way to reward his delivery of good governance is for the people of Ogun West to vote overwhelmingly for his re-election in the next year’s election.

He urged the people of the senatorial district to disregard politicians goading an indigene of Ogun West to vie against Abiodun in 2023, noting that several developmental projects carried out by the governor in the senatorial district should be reciprocated with massive votes next year.