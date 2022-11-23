  • Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022

Labour to Engage FG on New Minimum Wage

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

•Urges workers to shun political parties without workers’ interest

Ugo Aliogo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the organised labour has said it would engage the federal government on plans to increase the national minimum wage.

It stressed that due to rising inflation which has eroded income of households, it would engage government towards rethinking the plight of workers and urgently addressing their challenges.

President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Tommy Okon, who disclosed this at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, yesterday, said there was going to be a new frame of negotiation with government.

According to him, the current wage is not sufficient because socioeconomic reality has eroded income.

He said: “We are not against government removing fuel subsidy. But government should put in place amenities, such as housing, transportation, free and compulsory education to university level, and good living wage.

“This is important because the amount of money government is using to indirectly fund subsidy is enough to tackle education challenges. Until we go back to rearrange, we are living in fantasy.”

He said organised labour was ready to chase out political parties that do not have the interest of workers at heart.

He also called on Nigerian workers to ensure they have their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to vote out presidents and governors that care little about welfare.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.