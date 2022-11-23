Labour to Engage FG on New Minimum Wage

•Urges workers to shun political parties without workers’ interest

Ugo Aliogo



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the organised labour has said it would engage the federal government on plans to increase the national minimum wage.

It stressed that due to rising inflation which has eroded income of households, it would engage government towards rethinking the plight of workers and urgently addressing their challenges.

President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Tommy Okon, who disclosed this at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, yesterday, said there was going to be a new frame of negotiation with government.

According to him, the current wage is not sufficient because socioeconomic reality has eroded income.

He said: “We are not against government removing fuel subsidy. But government should put in place amenities, such as housing, transportation, free and compulsory education to university level, and good living wage.

“This is important because the amount of money government is using to indirectly fund subsidy is enough to tackle education challenges. Until we go back to rearrange, we are living in fantasy.”

He said organised labour was ready to chase out political parties that do not have the interest of workers at heart.

He also called on Nigerian workers to ensure they have their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to vote out presidents and governors that care little about welfare.