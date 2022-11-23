iLOT GIVES IRRESISTIBLE OFFERS DURING QATAR 2022

iLOT is one of the most reliable betting brand in Nigeria. They have quickly captured the attention of large numbers of Nigerian players with their incredible welcome bonus and their enormous game prediction especially with this ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Their predict and win package is the biggest promotion ever seen giving out 3 brand new cars, 23 iPhone 12, and up to N20,000,000 in bonuses and coupons. Looking for a bookmaker with a tremendous sports game, fantastic promotional packages, and excellent customer service? iLOT delights punters with overall quality service. Below are active promotions currently running for the Qatar 2022

Make prediction on Qatar 2022 Matches to Win 2 Cars:

The first car – Players who place a cumulative bet of N20,000 on sports at iLOT during the World Cup 2022 Group Stage 20/11/2022 to 02/12/2022 are eligible for the lucky draw to win a car.

The second car – Players who place a cumulative bet of N20,000 on sports iLOT during the World Cup 2022 Knockout Stage 03/12/2022 to 18/12/2022 are eligible for the lucky draw to win a car.

Draw iPhone as goals are scored

iPhone 12 – During World Cup match days, 1 match will be picked for this promotion each day. This promotion is only available for players who meet the stake requirements on that day. When a goal is scored, iPhone 12 and Coupons will be given away at random immediately!

How to participate in Promo 2

Step 1: Place bets equal to or above N3,000 at iLOT for the day, before a goal is scored for the specified match that day (Note that bets are only counted towards contributing when placed on sports markets; bets placed using deposit bonuses and coupons are not counted toward contributing)

Step 2: If a goal is scored during the match, numerous treasure chests will be falling on every page of the website 30 seconds later. So remember to log in to iLOT in advance.

Step 3: The treasure chests fall will last for 10 seconds, so click on them quickly to draw prizes.

Register on iLOT now and start enjoying numerous benefits from the finest bookmakers in Nigeria..