Ado Bayero: AKK Gas Pipeline Project will Lead to Economic Boom

The Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero has described the ongoing Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano Gas Pipeline project as a grand investment that will transform socio-economic activities in northern Nigeria and beyond.

The Emir, who spoke during a courtesy visit by a delegation of NNPC Limited and the Contractor handling the AKK Gas Pipeline Project, Brentex CPP Limited, said, the project is one of its ‘kind’ while applauding the commitment of NNPC and the Contractor, towards ensuring the project implementation.

He further stated that, “the importance of this project cannot be overemphasized. We are optimistic that when completed, the project will usher in a new era of economic boom in the region, Nigeria and beyond.”

While introducing the delegation to the Emir, Aminu Babba Dan’Agundi, Sarkin Dawaki Babba, who is also the Executive Chairman of Kano State NNPC-AKK Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization Committee, expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria for the AKK Gas pipe line project.

He then, called on Kano people to seize the opportunity and key into the venture with potency, as this will lead to the revival of manufacturing activities in the state and further strengthen Kano’s position as the Commercial center of not only Nigeria, but the entire Trans Saharan trade route.

In his remark, the Executive Director Projects, Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Ltd (NGIL) a subsidiary of NNPC Limited, Audu Ibrahim, who led the delegation, expressed appreciation for the support received, particularly from Kano State Government, His Royal Highness, and the people of Kano State.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Brentex CPP Limited, Sani Nuhu Abubakar maintained that, Kano State Government and the Emirate have been very supportive towards successful delivery of the project. He expressed his appreciation to the management of NNPC Limited under the able leadership of the Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari (OFR) for providing the required funding and ensuring security for the project implementation.

