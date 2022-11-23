  • Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022

2022 Lagos Digital Summit to Hold November 25

Business | 2 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Entrepreneurs are set to enjoy practical sessions on scaling businesses with digital technology at the 2022 edition of the Lagos Digital Summit, themed ‘Scaling Businesses leveraging Digital Technology’, scheduled to hold on November 25, 2022, at the Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Lagos.

In a statement yesterday from the organisers, Mustardels Media and Expoze Nigeria, it revealed that the summit is scheduled to hold by 10 am, and will focus on the use of digital technology to increase sales or revenue in a fast-evolving digital world.

According to them, “The summit is a gathering of digital communication adopters, professionals and enthusiasts for the accelerated development of their businesses and the attainment of consistent value-add to various sectors and spheres of existence in Nigeria are set to return for its 6th edition.

“The event will feature a keynote address by the CEO of Big Cabal Media, Tomiwa Aladekomo, as well as panel sessions featuring, Founder, Her Network, Nkem Onwudiwe; Convener, Chess in Slums, Tunde Onakoya; and Head of Strategy and Marketing, Majeurs Chesterfield, Samuel Sokale.”

