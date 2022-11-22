  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

Suspected Terrorists Abduct 20  in Zamfara

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

What the people said it is respite for the people of Zamfara state as a result of abated attack on the innocent citizens in the state in the recent weeks due to effective joint military operations but was sad that the terrorists strike again by abducting no fewer than 20 persons including twin at Dauran Town of Zurmi local Government Area of Zamfara State,

A resident of the town who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity said that the suspected terrorists stormed the town at about 8:30a.m. at the weekend and started to conduct house to house search where they abducted 20 of the residents to unknown location.

The local further narrated that most of those abducted were married women including a nursing mother and her four days old twin.

Sources within the town said that the terrorists invaded a mosque in the troubled town to attack worshipers but they narrowly escaped into the bush.

They further disclosed that members of Baichin Dauran community were preparing for burial of  one of their community members  last Saturday in the  morning when the suspected terrorists stormed  the main cemetery and started to search them one after another where they  seized all their Mobile Telephones and  thereafter left with their victims.

Residents of the troubled community appealed to the federal and Zamfara State’s governments to bring to an end the incessant terrorists’attacks in the area and other parts of the state.

The attack in Zurmi LGA of the state is coming in less than four hours after the Zamfara State Government through its Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ibrahim Dosara issued a statement saying,  that the security situation has improved, in the State, except some isolated cases, in seven LGAs.

Efforts to get the Zamfara State Police  Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu, to confirm the incident were not successful as his telephone lines  were not going through.

